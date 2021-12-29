The General Price Index – Market (IGP-M) advanced 0.87% in December, after rising 0.02% in November, reported this Wednesday, 29, the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV). The result was above the research median Broadcast Projections, which indicated an increase of 0.74% for the indicator, with estimates ranging from 0.06% to 1.02%.

Inflation accumulated by the IGP-M in 2021 was 17.74%, also above the median of 17.63%. In 2020, the indicator closed the year at 23.14%.

The acceleration of the December IGP-M was driven by the Broad Producer Price Index (IPA-M), which reversed the sign and changed from a deflation of 0.29% in November to a high of 0.95%. The wholesale price index accumulated inflation of 20.57% in 2021, after 31.63% in 2020.

The Consumer Price Index (IPC-M) decelerated from 0.93% in November to 0.84% ​​in December. Consumer inflation ended the year with a total increase of 9.32%, well above the 4.81% registered last year.

The National Construction Cost Index (INCC-M) decelerated from 0.71% in November to 0.30% in December, as had already been released by the FGV last Thursday, 23. The indicator accumulated a high of 14, 03% in 2021, after 8.66% in 2020.

