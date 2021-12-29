During the episode of UeD Gianni Sperti attacks a knight. Maria De Filippi intervenes for to silence the columnist. The program focuses on love and the possibility of finding a soul mate, but not everyone always has a clear goal. Many get lost and live this experience only as a showcase or a springboard to be able to gain visibility and popularity.

Tronists, suitors, ladies and knights often hide secrets to avoid being estranged and thus losing this great opportunity. Precisely in the light of all this, it is necessary to put dutiful rules to be respected. Sperti in this sense has always been very careful. The columnist thus tends to to analyze even the most trivial trifles and every little detail that can somehow unmask a lie.

But let’s go back to today. During the last episode, the hostess announces to Marika, the lady of the Throne Over, that a knight is behind the scenes. The man arrived in the studio to woo the woman. His name is Daniele and besides seeing Marika as a beautiful woman, he also adores her character. The man does not have time to enter, indeed, to sit on the chair, which Gianni turns against him.

The knight’s error seems to be hidden in a very banal gesture. In fact Daniele, when he entered, winked at the lady, arousing doubt in Sperti that between the two there was already an acquaintance. The gesture was actually a very simple confidential greeting. But Gianni sees something mischievous in it.

He then interrupted everyone, asking the man inquisitively if he already knew Marika. He is at first perplexed by the question, and then explains that he has never seen the woman live. Immediate reaction of Maria De Filippi, who understood everything gets in the way, silencing the columnist. After silencing him, he leaves room for the new knight to speak.