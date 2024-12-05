We have spent years in which the Government is based on unstable variable geometries that provide unstable support. So, forced survival, it has developed a magnificent system to continue breathing. You are condemned to negotiate every issue and every day. All topics and every day. It is always forced by its shortcomings and, consequently, forced to practice permanent transfer. What is transferred? Whatever it takes. How far do you give in? As far as necessary. Until when does it give in? Until tomorrow or, if possible, until the trouble passes and no one remembers the mess. There are many examples. The one that covers them all is the budgets. You already know that it was customary in the ‘Ancien Régime’, until the Government of progressive progress arrived, in which each legislative year began with the approval of the general budgets, which were the numerical expression of government projects. Well, not anymore. Now it is governed without budgets naturally. It does well. Overall, since many items are not fulfilled, others are ignored and all are ‘unloaded’ at the end of the year due to general indifference, it is best not to get upset over something as trivial as the budgets are now. From there, what do you want. Do you make contradictory commitments to your partners? Well, nothing, they insist on it. News is coming that the tax reform approved a few days ago is going to have more amendments than there are grains of sand in the desert. Like Junts, the withdrawal of the energy tax was approved, but Podemos was guaranteed its permanence, since it is maintained and the elimination of the generation tax as compensation is being studied. Can investments be planned like this? Certainly not, at least not in the energy sector. And what does it matter? Their investments have very long maturation periods and longer recovery periods. But everything happens in the long term, that time that never counts. Hence, the sector always cries out for stable legal frameworks. And since there are none, we run the risk of investments being abandoned. But that will always be the fault of the energy companies that, as everyone knows, are part of the hard core of the fachosphere. But not everything is taxes and economics. Do you remember the elections in Venezuela? When the PP recognized the triumph of Eduardo González, the Government asked to wait to see the minutes and hear from Europe. And when Europe recognized him, he asked to wait for the minutes. How long do you have to wait for the minutes? I don’t know but be calm. It will be less than six years. This is how long presidential terms last there.

