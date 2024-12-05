



Authors and directors

Pau Matas Nogué and Oriol Pla Solina

Set design and costumes

Silvia Delagneau

Lightning

Ana Rovira

Music and sound space

Pau Matas Nogué

Characterization

May Effects

Interpreter

Oriol Pla Solina

Place

TNC, Barcelona

«What would you like me to do? “There are many possibilities!” asks the ‘clown’ protagonist of ‘Gola‘, which in Catalan means the “throat” that refers to gluttony. Faced with silence from the audience, the clown points out what he wants most: a donut in…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only