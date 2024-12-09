A young man has reported a homophobic aggression that happened at dawn on Sunday in the area of ​​Avenida del Cid de Valencia when I was with a co-worker. Both have suffered serious injuriesSpecifically, he had a broken nose and his friend had eye damage for which he was taken to the hospital. The Police have received a complaint about these events that they are investigating, as confirmed by sources from the Higher Police Headquarters.

One of the victims, Manuel, has narrated the attack on his Instagram accountwhere he has confirmed that he has filed a complaint regarding the events and has stated that he thought he was “dying”. “It has been quite traumatic,” he says, while stating that he remembered during the attack “of Samuel, the boy who was killed”, alluding to the murder of the 24-year-old young man Samuel Luiz, in A Coruña.

Manuel has described his four attackers, about 20 years old, who were on a bench when they saw them pass by: they were wearing tracksuits, one of them brown, and they had electric scooters. In his story, he explains that around 6:30 a.m. he was with a friend at the intersection of Linares Street and Cid Avenue, when the attackers first insulted them, called them “julandrones”they chased them, attacked them and kicked them. He was able to get under a car from where he called the police.

Your companion, Andy suffered damage to his eye socketsfor which he was transferred to a hospital for assistance. Manuel asks for citizen collaboration and the dissemination of his message in case a neighbor could have seen something: “A car, a business chamber, if anyone saw those people.”

“Hate has no place”

The mayor of València, María José Catalá, has echoed the news and has expressed her support for the victims on her X account: “All my support to Manuel and Andy after the cowardly homophobic aggression they suffered yesterday. “Hate has no place in our society.”

For his part, the spokesperson for the Socialist Municipal Group, Borja Sanjuan, regretted that València has to “regret a homophobic attack again“and has claimed, prior to Catalá’s message, the “need” for the City Council to “send a strong message saying that in this city anyone can be whatever they want, but those who do not fit are those who dedicate themselves to attacking for hate”.





Sanjuan has claimed that “l“Freedom also consists of living free from those violent” and in the face of these attacks, he has called on María José Catalá “to guarantee that the Valencia City Council acquires a firm commitment against hate crimes.”

For the socialist spokesperson, this commitment “also goes through criticize hateful actions that occur within the municipal government itself” in which he recalled that two Vox councilors “have been denounced by the Prosecutor’s Office for hate crimes without the mayor having taken any measure to remove them from the government.” “This city has have to be free of homophobes both in the streets and in their governments,” he claimed.