NE. PACHECO TOWER Sunday, January 8, 2023, 10:42



FAME Innowa-Agricultural Technology Fair returns to the Ifepa calendar from April 19 to 22. It will once again be an unavoidable event for companies that manufacture means of agricultural production, sustainability and technological innovation in the agricultural sector.

For decades, the Region of Murcia has been committed to research and innovation in the agricultural sector, which has allowed it to overcome the adversities of its arid climate with little rainfall, limited water resources and soils with few nutrients.

The Palace of Fairs and Exhibitions of the Region of Murcia-Ifepa, organizes this event as a tool at the service of the agricultural sector, which will bring together leading companies in agricultural technology from the Region of Murcia, as well as from other parts of the country and abroad. , to publicize the most recent technical advances and the latest developments in the sector.

Fame Innowa has the support of a Technical Organizing Committee, formed by a representation of the entire agricultural sector: Ministry of Water, Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries, Environment and Emergencies, INFO, ICEX, agricultural organizations, business organizations, research centers , Universities, business groups, professional associations, financial entities, etc.

The exhibition will occupy an area of ​​27,000 square meters, in which about 200 companies will participate, belonging to the subsectors of: technological start-ups, fertigation systems, water treatment, phytosanitary products, biological pest control, seeds, irrigation systems, packaging and labeling, agricultural machinery, public and private R+D+i departments, computer hardware and software solutions, greenhouse construction, plastics, renewable energy, among others.

Forum



Technology has been a key factor in the modernization of cultivation processes in the Region of Murcia, a technology with Designation of Origin that has become an agricultural model for other regions and countries. Agricultural engineering offers answers to the present and future challenges of agriculture and its production systems.

For this reason, Fame Innowa includes the celebration of the Innovation and Technology Transfer Forum, located in the central area of ​​the exhibition, in which experts of recognized international prestige will participate to analyze different monographic topics of interest.

In addition, several visits from trade missions from Europe and Africa will be carried out hand in hand with INFO and ICEX.

Companies interested in participating by exhibiting at the fair can do so through the website https://ifepa.es/fame-innowa/