Not only that, companies that do not have a workplace harassment and sexual harassment protocol in their organization and have not adapted their regulatory compliance or compliance plans could be criminally liable.

Even though these two crimes were already provided for in the Criminal Code for natural persons, it has been Organic Law 10/2022, of September 6, on the comprehensive guarantee of sexual freedom, which has provided that, in these two figures of sexual and labor harassment, companies may be criminally responsible.

Specifically, two figures are established, always within the scope of an employment relationship: on the one hand, it could be a criminally responsible company in those cases in which mobbing is carried out by someone who occupies a hierarchical position over the victim -the Penal Code calls for it to take place taking advantage of a situation of labor superiority, as well as to repeatedly commit hostile and humiliating acts that generate serious harassment of the victim.

On the other hand, the aforementioned legal reform has made companies potentially criminally responsible when, in the context of an employment relationship, favors of a sexual nature are requested, provided that this causes the victim an objective and seriously intimidating, hostile or humiliating.

What’s more, now the Penal Code also considers the case in which this request for sexual favors is related to the possible promotion or promotion of the person at work, when said favors are requested by someone who occupies a position of superiority at work, or with the announcement that, in the event of not agreeing, the legitimate expectations of the victim in the field of an employment relationship could be affected.

In order to avoid this type of conduct within the business, in addition to existing legislation, Organic Law 10/2022 establishes a series of recommendations and obligations for prevention and awareness-raising in the workplace in order to promote working conditions that prevent workplace and sexual harassment.

Thus, the law obliges companies to establish specific procedures or protocols for the prevention of workplace and sexual harassment and for the processing of complaints or claims communicated by workers, including those that are also suffered in the digital sphere.

In the same way, the norm obliges to assess sexual violence as a risk of the different jobs held by female workers.

For all these reasons, this legal modification advises submitting the organization’s criminal prevention or compliance model to the necessary verification process required by the Criminal Code, in accordance with the Law on the Comprehensive Guarantee of Sexual Freedom, at least with regard to identification As regards these criminal risks, the allocation of effective control measures regarding them is already referred to, among which is establishing the necessary protocols and a complaints channel to communicate such circumstances.

Without this provision in the prevention plans and the establishment of protocols for workplace and sexual harassment, it would be difficult to opt, where appropriate, for the company’s exemption from criminal liability in a possible legal proceeding.