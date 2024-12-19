Ifema Madrid has put out to tender a contract to carry out the construction works and subsequent replacement of a racing circuit to host the fairgrounds at the fairgrounds. Spanish Formula 1 Grand Prix 2026, which will have an estimated cost of 137 million eurostaxes excluded.

The call is already published on the Ifema Madrid bidding portal, and the deadline for submitting offers will be open until January 10.

As stated in the bidding document, the object of the contract includes a “permanent infrastructure” linked to some “temporary complementary facilities”, and includes the dismantling of the same and the replacement of the public roads that will be part of the layout for daily use.

The base tender budget is 110.9 million euros (VAT excluded), although when calculating the estimated value of the contract Ifema Madrid adds an expected deviation of up to 20% of said base budget (that is, 22.2 million euros) and “possible bonuses or bonuses” worth up to four million.

The deadlines set by the specifications reveal that Ifema Madrid plans to obtain the corresponding works license in April 2025. While the works will have to be ready on May 31, 2026 and, counting on September 6, 2026 as the foreseeable date of completion of the grand prix, the dismantling of the circuit should be completed no later than October 31, 2026.

Of course, the document It does not specify which of the facilities built are to be built with a view to being reused. in the following years, in which the Spanish Grand Prix will be held annually at Ifema, in principle until 2035.

Ifema Madrid, a public-private consortium of which the Community and the Madrid City Council are part, has already awarded the technical assistance service for the control and supervision of the circuit works to the companies Conurma and Actiinfra, which presented an economic proposal of 2.6 million euros (VAT excluded).

The delegate of Urban Planning, Environment and Mobility of the Madrid City Council, Borja Carabanteindicated this Wednesday that the municipal government hopes to approve in the February 2025 plenary session the Special Plan for Madrid to host the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix, once it receives the environmental evaluation from the Community of Madrid.

In addition to all this, work is also being done “already” on the construction license of the circuit: “Because, logically, all these activities must be licensed, especially in a short period of time since the works must begin throughout 2025,” he pointed out.