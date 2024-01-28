Silent Hill 4: The Room it is absolutely spectacular in remake fan-made made by YouTuber Maxim Dorokhov with the powerful Unreal Engine 5which you can see in action in the two videos below.

Of course, this is actually a remake limited to specific scenarios of the survival horror from Konamiin this case Henry Townshend's apartment, but the technologies used give every single object in the house a surprising realism.

It goes without saying that what has been shown only increases curiosity towards the remake of Silent Hill 2, currently in the finishing phase: soon we should finally discover when the game releases on PC and PS5.