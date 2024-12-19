The Vuelta a España has a hallmark in 2025, its short and explosive finishes, those summits of a few kilometers that destroy the lungs with their percentages, goodbye for now to impossible heights. The round features a classic course, in the old Tour de France way. Final stages in long passes, chained mountains, a team time trial (20 kilometers in Figueras) and an individual time trial (26 km in Valladolid).
Cycling Tour of Spain
2025
Saturday August 23
TURIN
REGGIA DI VENARIA NOVARA
183 km
Sunday August 24
DAWN
LEMON PIEMONTE
157 km
Monday August 25
SAN MAURIZIO CANAVESE
CERES
139km
Tuesday August 26
SUSA
VOIRON (France)
192
Wednesday August 27
FIGUERES
FIGUERES
20km
Thursday August 28
OLOT
PAL. ANDORRA
171km
Friday August 29
ANDORRA LA VELLA.
ANDORRA –
CERLER. HUESCA THE MAGIC
187km
Saturday August 30
TEMPLAR MONSOON
SARAGOSSA
158km
Sunday Aug 31
ALFARO –
SKI RESORT
BY VALDEZCARAY
195km
Monday, September 1
REST
Tuesday, 2 September
NATURE PARK
SENDAVIVA
THE LARRA BELAGUA FAIR
168 km
Wednesday, 3 September
BILBAO
BILBAO
167km
Thursday, September 4
LAREDO
THE CORRALES OF BUELNA
143km
Friday, September 5
SALT HEAD
L’ANGLIRU
202km
Saturday, September 6
AVILÉS
HEIGHT OF THE FARRAPONA
SOMIEDO LAKES
135km
Sunday, September 7
VEGADEO
MONFORTE DE LEMOS
167km
Monday, September 8
REST
Tuesday, September 9
POIO
MOS. HERVILLE FORT
172 km
Wednesday, September 10
OR BOAT OF VALDEORRAS
HEIGHT OF EL MORREDERO
PONFERRADA
137 km
Thursday, September 11
VALLADOLID
VALLADOLID
26km
Friday, September 12
WHEEL
GUIJUELO
159 km
Saturday, September 13
CHAVELA ROBLEDO
BALL OF THE WORLD
PORT OF NAVACERRADA
159 km
Sunday, September 14
ALALPARDO
MADRID
101km
Fountain: The Vuelta 2025
Tour of Spain 2025
From August 23 to September 14
Extensions to the tour in Spain
Andorra
the old
(Andorra)
Park of the
Nature
Sendaviva
Season
ski
Valdezcaray
height of the
Farrapona.
Somiedo Lakes
Height of
the Morredero.
Ponferrada
World ball.
Port of Navacerrada
Fountain: The Vuelta 2025
The race begins in Italy, in the Piedmont region, it will be the sixth start from abroad. Four stages in the area and minimal incursion into France. Upon returning to Spain, a team time trial awaits the peloton in Figueras, a discipline that has fallen into disuse in recent times and is once again gaining notoriety.
There will be mountains in the first week, ports in abundance throughout Andorra and the Aragonese Pyrenees (Cerler, a classic of the old editions). Classic mountain passes, long climbs, not the mini-hills with powerful slopes that pin cyclists on their slopes.
1 flat stages / 1 flat stages
13 medium and high mountain stages / 13 hilly and mountain stages
5 undulating stages (2 of them with high finish) / 5 hilly stages (2 of them with high finish)
2 CRI / 2 ITT
3,265 km pic.twitter.com/pZ9MGO854P
The Vuelta is a mountain and, to attract Tadej Pogacar as it intends in 2025, it places favorable ports and stages. Belagua, Ezcaray and even the foray into Bilbao in classic mode with seven second and third category climbs scattered throughout the program favor the Slovenian cyclist.
The queen stage, in the Angliru, As is tradition, after passing through the Cordal and the Mozqueta. The giant of the Aramo mountain range returns to pass sentence on stage 13. The race travels towards more mountains, the Farrapona, the Morredero and touches Galicia with a classic style stage in Mos, the homeland of Óscar Pereiro.
SALT HEAD
L’ANGLIRU
cabezn
dand the Salt
Cantabria
Saint Vincentte of the Barthatrto (10m) +10km
Ribadesella (10m) +72.3km
L’Entrengu (246m) +140km
Alto La Mozqueta (841m) +153.6km
Ridge Top (785m) +181.5km
CABEZÓN DE LA SAL / L’ANGLIRU
cabezn dand the Salt
Cantabria
Saint Vincenttand
of the Barthatrto
The final stretch, through the center of the Peninsula, is completed with a decisive-looking time trial in Valladolid (26 km), and a climb to the Bola del Mundo in the Navacerrada pass as the final point before the walk through the streets of Madrid.
