The Vuelta a España has a hallmark in 2025, its short and explosive finishes, those summits of a few kilometers that destroy the lungs with their percentages, goodbye for now to impossible heights. The round features a classic course, in the old Tour de France way. Final stages in long passes, chained mountains, a team time trial (20 kilometers in Figueras) and an individual time trial (26 km in Valladolid).



The race begins in Italy, in the Piedmont region, it will be the sixth start from abroad. Four stages in the area and minimal incursion into France. Upon returning to Spain, a team time trial awaits the peloton in Figueras, a discipline that has fallen into disuse in recent times and is once again gaining notoriety.

There will be mountains in the first week, ports in abundance throughout Andorra and the Aragonese Pyrenees (Cerler, a classic of the old editions). Classic mountain passes, long climbs, not the mini-hills with powerful slopes that pin cyclists on their slopes.

The Vuelta is a mountain and, to attract Tadej Pogacar as it intends in 2025, it places favorable ports and stages. Belagua, Ezcaray and even the foray into Bilbao in classic mode with seven second and third category climbs scattered throughout the program favor the Slovenian cyclist.









The queen stage, in the Angliru, As is tradition, after passing through the Cordal and the Mozqueta. The giant of the Aramo mountain range returns to pass sentence on stage 13. The race travels towards more mountains, the Farrapona, the Morredero and touches Galicia with a classic style stage in Mos, the homeland of Óscar Pereiro.



The final stretch, through the center of the Peninsula, is completed with a decisive-looking time trial in Valladolid (26 km), and a climb to the Bola del Mundo in the Navacerrada pass as the final point before the walk through the streets of Madrid.