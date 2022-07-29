The studio shares 5 recommendations to enjoy the roguelike experience and find out what’s new.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla wants to give us more reasons to return to his Viking adventure and, after releasing the Dawn of Ragnarök expansion, he is now returning to players with a free dlc. This content, which bears the name of The Forgotten Sagaintroduces a roguelike-style game mode that will change the classic rules of the franchise, which is why Ubisoft sees fit to publish a trailer with tips.

The Forgotten Saga will introduce secret locations and side questsIf you want to survive the experience designed by the French studio, you just have to watch the trailer located at the beginning of this news. In addition, Ubisoft takes advantage of this format to advance some of the novelties that we will find in the expansion, such as secret locations with merchants or side quests that we will not be able to complete in a single game.

Beyond this, the video also introduces some basic recommendations to overcome any roguelike. In this sense, the company reminds us that we must improve our equipment constantly and take decisions in terms of continuing to advance in the levels or face more enemies in exchange for loot. And, as usual in this genre, Ubisoft explains that the death of our character is a necessary step to learn from mistakes.

The Forgotten Saga will help us kill time until the special event from Ubisoft, which will present the new Assassin’s Creed and more games in September. Fans of the franchise have expectations through the roof, but it should be noted that the developer has delayed a small game that, according to sources of Bloombergit would be Assassin’s Creed Rift.

