Compared to 2021 they have accumulated different crises around the car world. That of semiconductors, the war in Ukraine, materials in general shortage, inflation, and the increase in the cost of materials; all surrounded by a certain political instability. As a result, some brands, indeed almost all except premium or niche ones, have had to approve not very positive financial statements. Skoda too, after the first half of 2022has no particular reason to smile, if not for the 676 million euros of operating profit.

The data published by Skoda that most impresses is that of deliveries: -30% compared to 2021 globally. In the first half of the year, 360,000 cars were delivered. Incidentally, that 30% is the same percentage reduction in operating profit, compared to the first six months of 2021. The revenues of the Skoda group increased slightly (by 0.2%) to 10.2 billion euros, thanks to the Consolidation.

Skoda CEO Klaus Zellmer commented in a press release: “Despite the numerous geopolitical and macroeconomic challenges, it is clear that Skoda is crisis-proof. Our business is solid, demand for our models remains high and customers have remained loyal to us despite the inevitable waiting times. I thank them for this and I would also like to thank the entire team, who are demonstrating great resilience and flexibility in these times, doing everything they can to ensure that our customers receive their new cars as quickly as possible. We expect semiconductor supply to improve further in the coming weeks and months. At the end of August we will present our new brand identity to the world which will reposition Skoda for the next decade of transformation“.