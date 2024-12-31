Whether because you want to take advantage of your new new year’s resolutions To finally learn English, you are traveling to an English-speaking country or you are applying for a new job or course and want to dust off your knowledge, the Internet is full of apps, platforms and services that offer courses and different tools to do it.

There are many options to choose from, some paid and others free, but Don’t think that because you don’t pay for free tools they are worse. And while it is true that as a general rule these paid services offer better tools and often official qualifications that are necessary for certain cases, there are many free apps and services that measure up.

So if you are not looking for certification and what you want is to learn English on a limited budget, you can go to Google and its free tools to do it. In today’s article we show you what they are and how they work.

For many people, taking time and money to learn English is not a simple task, which is why Google extended a series of functions that allow you to learn the language quickly and comfortably, since all these tools They are accessible from any smartphone and you can do the exercises at your own pace.

The most notable tools that Google offers to practice English are the following:

Speaking Practice

One of the keys to learning the language beyond having the necessary vocabulary is to knowing how to speak it and pronounce the words correctly. This is one of the most difficult aspects for users, but with this tool you will be able to make use of pronunciation corrections in real time.

Interview Warmup

For many people, learning English is a work issue, Google knows this and although it is designed for people with knowledge of the language, This tool prepares you for a job interview in English with typical questions and tips to improve your answers.

Google Word Coach

If what you are looking for is something with a more relaxed tone, this option consists of a game where you can practice and learn new words in English every day. It is a more fun way to improve your vocabulary while being entertained.