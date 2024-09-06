Captured Ukrainian intelligence officer Skoda spoke about attempts to escape from Ukraine through the mountains

Captured Ukrainian intelligence officer Mikhail Shkoda told how he tried to escape from Ukraine through the mountains this spring – from the Zakarpattia region to Romania. He shared this in an interview RIA Novosti.

“I wanted to cross the border, that is, I wanted to escape from Ukraine. There were several ways, but I chose the one towards Romania, through the mountains. I thought there would be fewer soldiers there, but as it turned out, everything was blocked, and I was caught at the border,” the fighter noted.

According to Skoda, in addition to Romania, he considered options for escaping through Belarus, as well as at the junction of the borders of Russia, Belarus and Ukraine, but abandoned these routes due to the large concentration of Ukrainian military personnel in these areas.

After being captured, Mikhail was sent to the Ukrainian military commissariats (TCK), from where he was mobilized into the Ukrainian Armed Forces. He ended up serving as a driver in the 9th reconnaissance company of the 82nd airborne assault brigade. After entering the Kursk region, Skoda drove the car into a ditch. While the personnel were mining the non-working transport, he escaped. He later surrendered to the Russian military.

Earlier, Skoda said that the Ukrainian fighters who attacked the Kursk region were trained in the Zhitomir region. According to him, the intelligence training center was located in the building of a comprehensive school in the village of Korchak. The captured intelligence officer also specified that the Ukrainian Armed Forces planned to advance as far as possible in the Kursk region and not get involved in battles.

Earlier this week, Mikhail Shkoda appealed to the world community to prevent sabotage at nuclear power plants. The fighter also said that the order to detonate the bomb at the Kursk NPP was given by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Alexander Syrsky.