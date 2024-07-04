Traveling to the United States is a privilege for many, but it also carries the responsibility of Strictly comply with the entry regulations established by the Customs and Border Protection Service (CBPfor its acronym in English). Recently, were implemented significant increases in fines for those who do not comply with these regulations, as part of an effort to strengthen national security and ensure compliance with immigration laws.

He Department of Homeland Security (DHS)for its acronym in English) adjusted the Civil monetary penalty rates for 2024in accordance with the Federal Civil Penalties Inflation Adjustment Act. This annual inflation adjustment aims to keep fine levels up to date. to reflect the rising cost of living and ensure effective deterrence against inappropriate behaviour.

Details of the new rates if you want to enter the United States



Non-compliance with arrival and departure protocols : The fine for not complying with the requirements of the arrival and departure protocol for passengers, crew or occupants transported on commercial ships or aircraft was adjusted to US$1,696 .

: The fine for not complying with the requirements of the arrival and departure protocol for passengers, crew or occupants transported on commercial ships or aircraft was adjusted to . Landing requirements at ports of entry : : The fine for not complying with the landing requirements at designated ports of entry for aircraft carrying foreigners will be US$4,610 .

: : The fine for not complying with the landing requirements at designated ports of entry for aircraft carrying foreigners will be . Failure to report illegal landings or desertions : The penalty for not reporting an illegal landing or desertion of foreign crew members, for each foreigner not reported, is now US$460 .

: The penalty for not reporting an illegal landing or desertion of foreign crew members, for each foreigner not reported, is now . Penalties for failing to control or detain foreign crew members : Fines for failing to control, detain or expel foreign crew members were adjusted to a range of US$1,152 to US$6,913 .

: Fines for failing to control, detain or expel foreign crew members were adjusted to a range of . Introduction of foreigners to circumvent immigration laws : The fine for bringing foreigners into the United States with the intention of evading immigration laws is now US$23,048 .

: The fine for bringing foreigners into the United States with the intention of evading immigration laws is now . Introduction of foreigners without proper documentation: The fine for bringing foreigners into the United States without the required documentation was also adjusted US$6,913.