Israeli drone strike kills at least four Palestinians in West Bank

An Israeli drone strike has killed four Palestinians in the Nur Shams refugee camp in Tulkarem, in the northern occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said. “An Israel Defense Forces aircraft attacked a terrorist cell in the Nur Shams area while they were planting an explosive device,” the Israeli army said in a statement.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said the victims were between 20 and 25 years old, and Palestinian Islamic Jihad said they were four of its militants, whom it described as “heroic fighters.”

The Israeli operation in Nur Shams began on Sunday, when an Israeli drone strike killed Saeed Izzat Jaber, a well-known Islamic Jihad leader in Tulkarem, while a 15-year-old boy and a 47-year-old woman died on Monday from gunshot wounds when fighting broke out between soldiers and militants.

Israeli attacks are not frequent, but they have become normal in the occupied West Bank over the past year, especially since Israel stepped up its raids in parallel with the war in Gaza. Jenin is the main focus of violence, but in recent months Tulkarem has become another scene of Israeli raids against local militias.

The occupied West Bank is experiencing its worst spiral of violence since the Second Intifada, between 2000 and 2005, and so far this year at least 226 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire, most of them suspected militants or attackers, but also civilians, including some 45 minors, according to EFE’s count.

On the Israeli side, 16 Israelis have been killed this year, ten in uniform and six civilians, five of them settlers. The Israeli army intensified its already frequent incursions into the occupied West Bank after the Hamas attack on October 7 and since then. (Efe)