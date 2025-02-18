Pep Guardiola appeared in the previous return of the Champions Playoff against Real Madrid, in the Bernabéu, convinced that in “football to a game everything can happen”, after the defeat in the first leg (2-3), but The Manchester City coach distilled some pessimism in most of his responses.

“I lied, we have more than 1% of passing options. When I say what I think you don’t believe me. After 2-3 nobody gave a hard for us, but when the days go by you dare, ”said Santpedor. “Thus Ancelotti does not have to tell me anything before the game,” he referred to his white counterpart, who wanted to ask Guardiola about his pessimistic prediction before the initial thing this Wednesday (21h).

Leaving referees alone is the best we can do among all “

Pep GuardiolaManchester City coach





Barça’s extreme, who recovers Haaland and Grealish, knows that his own will be to suffer at some point “, as always happens that you visit a stadium of the greats, either” El Bernabeú, Anfield or Barcelona “. “We have to play an almost perfect game. We will have to attack and mark, that is the idea we have. You have to have courage, “said a guardian who wants to see if his own can” at least scare “Madrid and” see what happens. “





Although he has “extraordinary memories” in the Bernabéu, Guardiola is aware that his “team is less reliable, it is an evidence.” ”We have been a machine for 8 years every three days, no one has done it in England. When I say the options are more difficult it is because I know my team. That’s why I don’t deceive me. This year we have not been that solvent team, ”he said.



Guardiola, at the press conference prior to Real Madrid-Manchester City. Violet Santos Moura / Reuters

The Catalan indicated that Rodri’s decline is one of the reasons for the bad performance of the ‘Skyblue’, also the multiple injuries due to a very loaded calendar. “Who does not notice the low of the best in the world. Would you have won the Triplet with Barça without Messi? I think no, ”he reflected.

Guardiola does not believe that “affects” the media noise created around the referees, following the Osasuna-Real Madrid. “The referee does it as well as possible. He is seeing you the whole planet, so they want nor who is the referee of the game, I do not talk about this with the team, ”he explained.

My team is less reliable, it is evidence. That’s why I don’t deceive me “

The coach Cityzen also entered to value the controversy around the expulsion of Jude Bellingham in the Sadar. “My English is good but I have never come to understand the ‘Fuck off’ and the ‘Fuck you’,” he said with irony before stressing that there have been “insults all my life in football” and beyond “the translation” The important thing is “the intention.” “We would have to ask Jude. You can insult a smile and it’s even affectionate. I have seen now that Munuera are investigating him. Leaving them alone is the best we can do among all, ”he concluded.

