Everyone is talking about V Rising, the new hit on Steam, and a few hours with this action-RPG game will be enough to understand it better. Just released as an Early Access game, what’s new from the makers of Battlerite is pure addictiveness. Starring a vampire, this action RPG reminiscent of hits like Diablo or Valheim gives us the freedom to customize his combat skills while defeating countless enemies and even building our own fortress. In these impressions we tell you what we thought after a few hours with him.

