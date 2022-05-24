The new PlayStation Plus is already available in Asia and more precise details about the service are starting to arrive, as it is already active in this area, including the confirmation of the presence of trophies in some PS1 and PSP gamesbut support for these however, it will depend on the developerstherefore it will not be automatically extended to entire catalogs.

As we have seen since Siphon Filter, some classic PS1 games received trophy support with the launch of the new service, effectively receiving them from scratch as such a system did not exist at the time of their original launch.

The PlayStation trophies

In the following hours, it emerged that trophies are also expected for other titles such as Ape Escape, Hot Shots Golf and IQ Intelligent Qube.

However, these are not mandatory in PS1 and PSP games playable through PlayStation Plus Premium but support is left to the developers’ initiative. This suggests that, in all likelihood, all first party games Sony PlayStation (or most of them) will receive the new trophies, being developed directly by the manufacturer, while more doubtful is the extension of the initiative to third party games.

Apparently, the insertion of the trophies would require a additional work by the developers responsible for the games, who should return to work on these to insert the trophies. Although this is probably a quick and easy procedure, it is by no means certain that developers have the time, desire and resources to dedicate themselves to such a secondary element, without considering that some PS1 and PSP titles come from teams that probably no longer exist.