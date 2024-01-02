New Year's Eve, Sangiuliano's assist to culture

Yesterday Rome was woke up sulky and sleepy, on a gloomy day with an overcast sky and a not at all pleasant north wind. So what to do? Going to the cinema to see the usual cinepanettone? Entering a place crowded beyond belief for the joy of Mr. Covid? No, none of this for those who wanted to take advantage of a worthy opportunity and that is to visit museums and archaeological parks that have remained open, dismantling old testamentary traditions encrusted in the collective imagination and that is that “1 is all closed”.

READ ALSO: New Year's Eve '24, dinner victim of price increases. Here's how much you will spend at the table

This is no longer the case. “The new year starts off well for Italian culture. Even today, January 1st, there were many visitors who, from the early hours of the morning, immersed themselves in the charm of the history and art of the nation's heritage. There is a strong demand for beauty in the world, the numbers say it, the quality of tourists has grown enormously. Our museums and archaeological parks are in great demand and we try to intercept this demand, improving the quality of our services, with extraordinary openings and with the many initiatives we are organizing. My deep thanks go to all the workers who today, on a voluntary basis, made it possible to open almost 80 percent of the state cultural places throughout Italy”.

Thus is expressed the Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano. And to say that it is certainly not a cathedral in the desert, that is, an isolated initiative, thrown in one-off, to have a bit of extemporaneous visibility. In fact, already during the long weekend of last August, the 14th and 15th of August, in the height of summer and with the scorching heat, Italian and foreign tourists were able to admire the beauties of our artistic and cultural heritage, a treasure chest that we too often forget, gripped as we are by an incomprehensible xenophilia, when we live in the most beautiful nation in the world.

Rome, Venice, Florence, Naples, Palermo, Bari a necklace of pearls that adorn Italy and that the whole world envies us, not to mention that every Italian city has a peculiarity of which it can be proud, a sort of trademark that makes us famous all over the world. not to mention the particularities of the small villages and their culinary traditions. It is the “Italian system” which for too many years has often been depreciated by the administrators themselves. Now thanks to this initiative, which will surely be repeated, cultural heritage and beauty are available to everyone even on holidays which, moreover, are the best to enjoy them.

Subscribe to the newsletter

