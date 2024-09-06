Home World

From: Dominik Grill

Press Split

Boat tour on your own? Easily possible in Strasbourg! © IMAGO/imageBROKER/Firn

The discerning Strasbourg holidaymaker just needs to know where to look: these five tips show the lesser-known, authentic sides of the Alsace metropolis.

More on the topic Five of the best insider tips for excursions in Strasbourg

Stuttgart – Modern architecture, European institutions, the highest building of the Middle Ages and lots of half-timbered houses – Strasbourg seems like a city of contrasts, but it is precisely this diversity that makes the Alsace metropolis so special. The “capital of Europe” combines centuries of history with contemporary modernity in a charming way and it is not for nothing that it attracts around four million tourists every year. If you want to avoid the biggest crowds, you can take less-trodden tourist paths, which lead to these five attractions, among others. BW24 reveals five of the best insider tips for a special kind of city trip.

On the site, interested parties will find numerous other facts, news and information about Baden-Württemberg and its border regions.