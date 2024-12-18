Since we are born, the human being moves by purposessome conscious and others not. In early childhood, the baby strives to crawl, walk, learn to speak, communicate… Later, at school the goal is to pass his studies, to be able to pass the grade. What many of them try is to enroll in university to get a good job, buy that car they want so much, find a stable partner, access a home, have a good job and progress professionally… until retirement is coming.

At that moment the door opens to a new stage in which people feel like owners of their time and are presented with a world full of possibilities that can be taken advantage of. or not.

Precisely to analyze whether older people are clear about their objective in this vital stage, the “la Caixa” Foundation and ABC have held a new edition of their debate cycle Let’s talk about…’Purpose of life. Aging: finding the why and the why’. During the meeting, Carmen de Mena, 81 years old, graduated in Law and employed by the Public Administration since she was 17, stated that she was very clear that after retirement she was not going to stay sitting on the couch at home and, for this reason, she has taken numerous courses at the university for stay active and continue learning in topics as varied as philosophy, music, literature in cinema, psychology, new technologies… and he even signed up to sing in a choir.

In his opinion, the purpose of life in old age it develops over timenot at the time of retirement, but, in addition, “I think it has a genetic component. That is, when you have seen the example in your home, it will guide you throughout your life. I was born in 1943 and I had to overcome many difficult situations out of necessity that push you into a race, a marathon, and you can’t stop. Yes, fight for achieving goals is not easy“You have to dedicate a lot of will and effort to it.”









In his turn to speak Dina Cantera68 years old, graduated in Chemical Sciences and English Philology and retired secondary school teacher, pointed out that she has always lacked time to do everything she set out to do and since her retirement she has taken the opportunity to take back all that that has been left parked.

Despite these two testimonies as an example of the will not to stand still and pursue a vital project when people get older, Sacramento Pinazo-Hernandis, Doctor in Psychology, professor at the University of Valencia and president of the Valencian Society of Geriatrics and Gerontology, among other charges, he pointed out that the meaning of life It depends on several factors: of our past, our present and how we look to the future. «Life is a path that is conditioned by how we see it if we look back, how we are walking it at this moment and how we project it into the future. That is to say, there is a part that has to do with experience, with values, motivation, which would be my driving force.

This expert proposed distinguish between purpose of life and meaning of life. «Purpose is like a part of the meaning of life. The meaning of life is what directs and drives me throughout my entire existence. It is subjective, individual, and varies from person to person. What moves me has nothing to do with what moves you and, furthermore, it changes over time. At any moment in life we ​​have to find what moves or motivates me… The purpose would be the concrete actions and goals, “But it also includes the coherence with which one wants to see oneself throughout life – what I have been, what I am and want to be – and the legacy I want to leave.”

Benefits: All!

The three speakers assured that finding a purpose in this vital stage has enormous benefits. “All! –Sacramento Pinazo-Hernandis highlighted–, because Without him I go like a headless chickenWithout knowing where I am or where I’m going, I run out of strength and feel hopeless. When you are not clear about your life purpose, it is essential to go out and look for it. You have to work on it. Nobody gives it to us, nor does it buy it. To do this, he recommends evaluating the desired goals, reflecting on them and moving forward.

Dina Cantera expressed herself along the same lines when she clarified that “you have to be in good condition to make this effort because it requires deciding what to do, forcing yourself to interact with unknown people, learning new things… You have to get out of your comfort zone. It may be difficult at first, but, without a doubt, this effort pays off pleasantly».

Carmen de Mena added that this desire “is linked to health and, if it is good, it motivates you to search for that meaning in life. In this regard, Pinazo-Hernandis recalled that American research carried out in 25 countries indicates that people’s health improves by 10% when they have a clear purpose. «The health both physical –having to move around, meet people…– like mental and emotional, because it increases self-esteem, mood, it makes you feel that you are more capable… And the more things I do, the more effective I feel and depression is reduced.

The Doctor in Psychology highlighted that this purpose can be more individual – focused on one’s own growth, on my development… –, or more social: to improve the neighborhood in which one lives, to help other people… However , Dina Cantera regretted that it is very difficult to access programs in senior centers or town halls because There are very few places.

This problem is due, as Pinazo-Hernandis clarified, to two reasons. «First of all, the Public Administration, which is the one that offers programs, workshops… believes that the elderly are that group of elderly people who must be taken care of. It is thought that everyone is the same: dependent, vulnerable… and that they only have to be helped in their situation of dependence.

He pointed out that a lot of older people who really want to do things are left out… «And, secondly, as there are more and more older people, they cannot find a place in Administration courses. Aging is a real challenge for them. Given this comment, Dina Cantera regretted that talent was wasted. «It’s frustrating “when you want to contribute and they don’t let you.”

Leave a legacy

The Doctor in Psychology opted for productive aging that does not see the elderly only as dependents, but as social capital, as talent. «We must take advantage of those who want to continue contributing through social, cultural, political participation… Research shows that the more you dedicate yourself to others, more improvements as a person: it gives you more health and gives you a path, a goal, and allows you the transcendence of leaving the help provided to other people, such as teaching languages ​​to immigrants, guiding young people in their studies, accompanying the sick… That is to say, leave a legacy. “We have to value it.” “We have to fight – claimed De Mena – to raise awareness in our society.”

Pinazo-Hernandis expressed himself along the same lines, pointing out that those who pull the strings “must realize that there is an increasingly large group of aging population that wants to put its rights first. Let them open their eyes. ¡That’s it! We have come this far. Let’s see if you already serve us accordingly. He warned that the changes must occur without delay “because increasingly, the user of health services is more informed and demands more things; They go to senior university with more training and demand more programs… They will have to change residences, day centers yes or yes and of adults… And have the opinion of this sector of the population. Listen to them and give them options because not everyone is the same,” he concluded.