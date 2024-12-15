The Díaz-Canel Government invested 14 times more in that sector than in health and social assistance during 2024





In Cuba, the image of luxury and misery coexist just a few meters away. Five-star hotels are being built with million-dollar investments by the regime, while the island is suffering a chain of blackouts, due to the lack of investment in…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only