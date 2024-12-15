The Díaz-Canel Government invested 14 times more in that sector than in health and social assistance during 2024
In Cuba, the image of luxury and misery coexist just a few meters away. Five-star hotels are being built with million-dollar investments by the regime, while the island is suffering a chain of blackouts, due to the lack of investment in…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Tourism #Cuba #collapses #regimes #milliondollar #investment
Leave a Reply