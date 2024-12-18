The former figure skating world champion has explained his projects after hanging up his skates in 2019

Javier Fernandezex-skater two-time world champion, six times European champion and Olympic bronze in 2018has reviewed some of the most memorable moments of his career, and has also explained his current projects, which are mainly focused on teaching skating…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only