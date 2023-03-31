The idol industry continues to expand and implement new production dynamics. The image of young people permeates the societies of West and solidifies in the East. What they symbolize causes a vanishing gap, especially for the japanese Society, and manages to break down sexualities and social roles, however, boys and girls tend to pay a lot for allowing the desires of their society.

We previously mentioned that effort and honesty are the essence of idols. In fact, that is why many are beginning to show up in the streets to further demonstrate the struggle with enormous perseverance. However, this stony beginning is the edge that will allow the different exploitations that idols support.

Mention that “idols decide to be idols” it is based on a justification that allows multiple perspectives. Opining that young people choose a path of heroic fame that practically cancels them out as people is, to say the least, risky.

We mean that, to say the least, it is insensitive and highly questionable. We must start from the fact that the contexts—whatever—oppress and are almost invisible from within. So, with partial ways of perceiving the lines that delimit them, how could we say that idols really decide to be idols?? Mentioning this without hierarchizing about them, we simply emphasize that this freedom has violent biases in its system.

An eternal scroll: the work of idols

When idols are recruited/absorbed by a company, critical labor issues begin. Although they get rid of Japan’s moralistic system, they enter strongly into the production contract that oppresses them in a different way.

The salary is not the best, since they themselves have to pay for their classes and even their changing rooms, due to this, they must participate in multiple projects. They work a lot, but their companies also keep a large part of their profits. The business world is aware Noam Chomsky said it well.

The exploitation of idols has fewer and fewer limits, the fact that they release records along with new promotional videos is not free, the hours of human investment are proof of total commitment. They are in the media all the time and even their social networks become a new and decisive meeting point between the fandom and them, it causes closeness, but it implies endless work.

However, idols’ delivery is different from other artists because they are completely dependent on a positive review from their fandom. Idols provide approval, but they also need it to survive.

Their delivery is dangerous and distinctive because they can generate something negative and very flammable quickly, for something simple like hanging out with their friends, or revealing their political stance. And even for something sensitive like falling in love, becomes critical, because they belong to polyphony. Personal romance could be your public end. And in the middle of the 21st century, closing this sphere implies a silence that symbolizes a kind of death.

Idols are loved because they shine in an intimate distance that is received close. Fans love the silent control they exert over them.

Idols as a line of flight and the danger of cancellation

A working being is different from the individual, however, the 21st century manages to make this notion based on the same face. On the one hand, almost all of us are reached by the system even in our dreams. Nevertheless, idols face a more aggressive and picky landscape.

They practically work around the clock, their personal life becomes non-existent, privacy is gone. Besides, the idol ideology that frames them is macabre. Because honesty and devotion are issues that run through them, they find themselves cornered into reciprocating their fans with this, in an inhuman, excessive way. They no longer belong to each other, they are a system that serves as a leak for society or for the nation as a sophisticated control that allows consensus on behaviors that do not really harm the country’s productivity.

Idols allow Japanese society appeased freedom.

On the other hand, in theory, we are independent of work and our ideas belong to us, however, the culture of cancellation lives thanks to rethinking the place of aggressive ideologies that can receive a silencing sanction. However, idols are canceled for sensitive and intimate parts, aspects that used to be independent and private, such as their romantic life.

Idols are not the heritage of humanity, but sometimes, it seems that they are.

Idols: objects or people?

The time they work is unlimited and the illusion is forged that they enjoy it one hundred percent. However, their work is so exhaustive that exploitation turns them into tireless consumer objects.

When idols become things, bullying is even easier to normalize, The fans are the authority that imposes a radical criticism that can even cancel them, and in order not to fall into it, the fandom can become the leader of their thoughts. Despite the fact that idols, in essence, have the imposition of honesty, the truth is that In the end they become a creation of what society wants from them, because if not, they couldn’t be idols, it’s a dead end.

Of course, there have to be exceptions however, whathow many real nuances will they be able to sustain? For example, enlightened idols, don’t they function as the puppets of “the opposition”? In other words, another libertarian illusion of Asian society: hope, effort, and measured freedom.

Not only them society is caught in the same web that by coming together, it only gets more convoluted.

Control: Why do we love idols?

It’s not just cuteness, brightness, and vulnerability that make us love idols. They put on a great show, a voice that strives, a great personality that builds and proves that anything is possible, and this is just a part of what they have to give.

In principle, faced with a lost and immature society, the boys manage to create a community to which they can belong, where gender does not matter, because everyone acquires equal social value. The fandom needs to belong somewhere and idols need a fandom that gives them structure.

For example, you can love idols, they accept you just the way you are. They take your hands in theirs. You can lose the fear of sexuality, and rejection. They provide shelter from the image of femininity in all possible facets, they cover every need within a solidarity continuum that allows the conditions for a pseudo romance.

Possession and “romance”

The pseudo romances that can be lived next to idols evoke tenderness, admiration and provide the notion of approval. Besides, they are desirable for their firmness and strength in their growth, which provokes respect and admiration for their humanity and fragility. However, in turn they manage to be objects of care.

For their part, idols provide more aspects of how to conceive genders and give openness and flexibility to social roles.

However, the warmth that idols provide to their community has a great price, on the one hand their romantic life is over, they have no right to have it because “they would betray the open relationship that serves their fandom” which no longer has fear of rejection because idols hold harmonic possibilities where everything is approved.

However, the fandom does not appreciate the ideological benefits that are open to them, but, as they begin to hold power: their harassment has no limits. The radical fandom doesn’t allow them to love, because the idols belong to the community.

We recommend: Idols: The unattainable otaku ideal

Idols: a capitalist product of consumerism

Yes ok the idol phenomenon shows us —as Hannah Arendt already proposed when talking about corporeality and all its implications as a sinister currency of capital— the degree to which people can be reified, we must expose that they go further.

Idols are capable of disrupting Japan’s closed system. To begin with, men are capable of expressing themselves and coexisting, they show their emotions and represent a reversal of gender roles: they show androgyny —although in Japan, this is not new, if we remember the nō theater and even the birth of BL sleeve— However, they maintain it—especially for Western viewers—and generate homoeroticism, allow the boundaries of roles to be crossed.

For his part, the girls open the panorama of independence, they do not aspire only to marry and be housewives. However, they have a complicated formula, they must appear pure and at the same time very sensual.

Fans can consume idols in various ideological and material senses, both closed and open.

