Turkish parliament ratifies Finland’s membership of NATO

NATO headquarters in Brussels: despite allowing Finnish entry, Turkey continues to block Swedish membership | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The Turkish Parliament ratified this Thursday (30) Finland’s entry into NATO, putting an end to months of blocking by Ankara to this expansion of the Atlantic alliance.

The corresponding document was approved with the votes in favor of 276 deputies present, with which nothing prevents Finland from joining, since Turkey was the only country of the 30 members that had not yet ratified the procedure, while it continues to block the aspiration of the Sweden in entering the military pact.

Both President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and other Turkish officials, including Foreign Minister Mevlut Çavusoglu, say Sweden is still not meeting the Turkish government’s demands set out in a memorandum signed last summer during the NATO summit in Madrid.

Ankara alleges that the country is not fulfilling its promises to stop the activities of organizations that Turkey considers terrorist.