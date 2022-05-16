Monday, May 16, 2022
Ice Hockey World Championships | Super confirmation for the lions – Miro Heiskanen joins the team at a fast pace

May 16, 2022
in World Europe
Sport|Ice Hockey World Championships

Heiskanen, who played in Dallas Stars for a strong season, will arrive in Tampere on Thursday, when Leijon will have a break.

Finland the national hockey team gets top confirmation when one of the best defenders in the NHL Miro Heiskanen joins the Lions.

The season for Heiskanen, who plays in Dallas, ended the night before Monday, when Calgary Flames defeated the Stars in the first round of the playoffs.

“Heiskanen is a world-class reinforcement for us, it’s really great to have him involved,” the Lions GM Jere Lehtinen says in a press release from the Hockey Association.

With the fall of Dallas, too Esa Lindellin, Jani Hakanpää as well as attackers Roope Hintzin and Joel Kivirannan the season ended.

Hintz is down injured and has no other players to join the Lion.

Heiskanen played 70 regular season matches in Dallas this season, scoring 36 power points (5 + 31). In seven playoffs, three points were earned.

Last summer, Heiskanen signed an eight-year extension agreement with Dallas, bringing him revenue of $ 67.6 million, or about $ 57.6 million. The average earnings calculated for Heiskanen’s salary cap are $ 8.45 million annually.

Heiskanen arrives in Tampere on Thursday, when Leijon has a break. The Lions will face Britain in a Friday afternoon match.

There will be two matches on the program before Friday. The match, which starts today at 8:20 p.m., will face the United States and Sweden in Wednesday night’s game.

The hockey association has another piece of good news for fans. According to the association, tickets to each game will be released from international quotas on match days.

