Unable to connect for the whole morning and the Emilian club tweets: “For the presale of the tickets we are waiting for the date and time of the match from the League”

Not even the time to wake up and take the smartphone to check the exit of the tickets that the Sassuolo site was already haywire. “Scheduled maintenance”, it says. “Fault” of the slew of connected users looking for a front row seat at Mapei Stadium. The day of the Milan fan started like this. The Rossoneri are one point away from the Scudetto, on Sunday there is Sassuolo-Milan in Reggio Emilia, obviously an exodus is expected as a success for the Olimpico and for Verona. More than ten thousand Rossoneri in the stands to push the team to success, then arrived on both occasions. Now only the last match point is missing.

Timetables – Sassuolo is waiting. Through an official tweet, the neroverdi have made it known that before opening the presale they are waiting to know the time of the match (probably at 15 and not in the evening). “Given the many requests that are arriving regarding the start of the pre-sale of Sassuolo-Milan tickets, we inform you that for the definition of this date we are awaiting the programming, by Serie A, of the day and time in where the match will be played “. The Milan fans are waiting. The neroverdi as well. See also Pioli: "We deserved it. We want to try to win something"

Numbers – Mapei has a capacity of 21,500 seats. The North grandstand, the area reserved for guests, about 4,000. Milan fans will certainly be more. At the Olimpico, for example, the south curve was also opened to accommodate them all. Sassuolo, before deciding what to do, awaits the decisions of the League on the timetable.

May 16 – 11:38 am

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#SassuoloMilan #assault #Rossoneri #fans #neroverde #site #haywire