Friday, March 24, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Ice hockey | Will HIFK and Tappara make it to the semifinals? HS follows the quarterfinals of the League

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 24, 2023
in World Europe
0
Ice hockey | Will HIFK and Tappara make it to the semifinals? HS follows the quarterfinals of the League

The quarterfinals of the league will be played in four locations.

Ice hockey A full round, i.e. four matches, will be played today in the quarterfinals of the league. In two towns, the place in the semi-finals is already on the line. You can reach the semi-finals with four wins.

All matches start at 18:30. HS follows the situations of the matches.

Kookoo–Tappara (wins 0–3)

Aces–Ilves (1–2)

HIFK–Lukko (3–0)

Pelicans–Kalpa (2–2)

#Ice #hockey #HIFK #Tappara #semifinals #quarterfinals #League

See also  Reader opinion The peasant nature relationship is not instrumental about animals
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
PSA: Nintendo’s Wii U and 3DS eShop stores will close on Monday

PSA: Nintendo's Wii U and 3DS eShop stores will close on Monday

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result