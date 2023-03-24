Ice hockey | Will HIFK and Tappara make it to the semifinals? HS follows the quarterfinals of the League

The quarterfinals of the league will be played in four locations.
Ice hockey A full round, i.e. four matches, will be played today in the quarterfinals of the league. In two towns, the place in the semi-finals is already on the line. You can reach the semi-finals with four wins.
All matches start at 18:30. HS follows the situations of the matches.
Kookoo–Tappara (wins 0–3)
Aces–Ilves (1–2)
HIFK–Lukko (3–0)
Pelicans–Kalpa (2–2)
