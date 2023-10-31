The world of ice hockey is shocked by the terrible death of Adam Johnson, which occurred after the Nottingham Panthers player of the Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL) suffered a brutal kick by an opponent that caused him a lethal cut on the neck during the Challenge Cup match between the East Midlands team of England and the Sheffield Steelers last Saturday at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield.

Adam Johnson, 29, lost his life after Matt Petgrave, a player known for his toughness on the ice, raised his leg during a set in the game and hit him in the neck with the blade of his skate, causing a cut. which caused Johnson to bleed to death.

Police are investigating the death and authorities have described what happened as a “freak accident” during a match. “Our officers remain at the scene carrying out inquiries and our investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident remains ongoing,” South Yorkshire Police explained.

The world of hockey experienced a tragic accident, in which Adam Johnson lost his life during a game. Adam, 29, collided with one of his opponents, causing a neck injury. pic.twitter.com/jdrV1vn8Vd — Meredith Gay 🛋️✨ (@MerGarza) October 30, 2023

After receiving the violent impact, Adam Johnson initially got up and tried to continue skating, but after sliding for a few moments while blood flowed from his neck, he ended up collapsing on the rink, before the eyes of the around 8,000 spectators who were watching. the match. The duel between the two teams belonging to the EIHL, the main British ice hockey competition, was immediately suspended and spectators were asked to leave the venue.

Johnson was rushed to Sheffield North General Hospital, but doctors were unable to save his life. “Saturday’s events were very distressing for us,” the league said in a statement. “Please take care of yourselves and others,” the competition added.

His colleagues, devastated



Born in Hibbing (Minnesota, United States), Adam Johnson began his professional career in the American Hockey League, before making the jump to the NHL, where he played thirteen games over two years with the Pittsburgh Penguins. «The National Hockey League family mourns the passing of former Pittsburgh Penguins Adam Johnson. Our prayers and our deepest condolences go to his family, friends and teammates,” said the great North American competition after learning the sad news.

After failing to establish himself in the NHL, the tournament that all ice hockey professionals dream of, Adam Johnson tried his luck in Sweden and Germany, before joining the Nottingham Panthers for the 2023-24 season, where he was very darling. “The Nottingham Panthers are truly devastated to announce that Adam Johnson tragically passed away after a freak accident,” the franchise said.