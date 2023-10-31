Tuesday, October 31, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Interim reports | Nokian Tires expects a strong cash flow at the end of the year

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 31, 2023
in World Europe
0
Interim reports | Nokian Tires expects a strong cash flow at the end of the year

Nokian Renkaat issued a profit warning last week.

Nokian Tires’ operating profit in July–September was 8.3 million euros. The company’s turnover decreased by 17.2 percent from a year ago to 276.1 million euros.

From the last quarter of the year, the company’s CEO Jukka Moisio expect strong cash flow.

The last quarter of the year is the most important season for Nokian Tires. Moisio describes the market as currently challenging, but the company’s long-term goals still remain unchanged.

Nokian Renkaat issued a profit warning last week. It predicts that the turnover for the whole year will fall to 1.15–1.2 billion euros, while the previous estimate was 1.3–1.5 billion euros. The estimated turnover for the whole year does not include business operations in Russia or other items that do not tell about the operational development of Nokian Tires’ business.

#Interim #reports #Nokian #Tires #expects #strong #cash #flow #year

See also  Brussels shooting | The Swedish ex-player gave an emotional speech: "This is a harsh world"
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Recommended

No Result
View All Result