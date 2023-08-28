Ice hockey | Joonas Donskoi ends his playing career

Donskoi suffered from several concussions in his career.

Ice hockey player Joonas Donskoi end his playing career. 31-year-old Donskoi told about the topic on his Instagram account on the night between Sunday and Monday Finnish time.

“After suffering several concussions during my career, I’ve decided to stop playing professional hockey. It’s very difficult to let go of someone you’ve given your whole life to, but at this point I know the decision is the right one for me and my future,” Donskoi writes.

“I have been able to live my dream as an NHL player and I am very grateful for that. I believe I have reached my own potential, which was always my biggest goal,” Donskoi continues.

Donskoi suffered from several concussions in his career. He suffered his most recent concussion in a practice game before last season and didn’t even play in a game last season.

In seven seasons, Donskoi played a total of 474 games in the NHL with 80+128 power points in the San Jose Sharks, Colorado Avalanche and Seattle Kraken.

In his retirement announcement, Donskoi thanked all his NHL teams, his agent Steve Bartlett and his family and his wife Devin Donskoi.