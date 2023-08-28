Handy to chat with in the coffee corner: the position after the GP Netherlands 2023. Check here everything you need to know about the past race.

The GP of the Netherlands 2023 gave us a new dimension for the first time: rain! Now we Dutch are very familiar with that phenomenon, but not yet during a race weekend. Both qualifying and race were affected by the Zandvoort weather. Nice!

A lot of things happen during a race like that. Before we go through all the ranks, standings and overviews that matter, we have a few things that stand out to us about the race.

Zandervoort!

We’ve seen a race at Zandvoort twice in the modern F1 era, but not one like this. The constantly changing weather conditions always create tension, but Zandvoort is a narrow track and you really can’t drive off everywhere. That gives the job extra cachet, because you know that it can immediately go wrong if you take too much risk. Admittedly, there is a lottery element in it, but it might be an idea to plan Zandvoort in November from now on.

Alonso

Fernando Alonso is insanely good in these conditions. He proved that all the more in the first few laps of the race. The Spaniard took calculated risks and was clearly ON the limit, while all the drivers he overtook seemed to be under it on purpose. It is of course also possible that Alonso is still full of talent and very intelligent.

Great debut Lawson

It was a special weekend for Liam Lawson. He started as reserve driver and was allowed to take place after Daniel Ricciardo’s accident. While some were eager to see Nyck drive, it was only natural that Liam Lawson was chosen: a great opportunity to get him practiced. He did it with verve. Let’s be honest, De Vries hadn’t shown anything better so far at the start of this season.

Williams is not slow anymore

Just as the McLarens are now suddenly much faster, so is the Williams. These cars are also doing well. Now the conditions at Williams are a lot more important than at McLaren Racing, but both cars competed well this weekend. For the first time in a long time there were two Williams in Q3. Sargeant’s talent turned out to be limited in the race, but Albon drove another very good race.

Mercedes not where we expected them to be

Somewhere we had the silent hope that Lewis Hamilton would report to the front. The Mercedes AMG GP is not as fast as the Red Bull, but in cold (and changing) conditions it does surprisingly well. Lewis Hamilton is still one of the best drivers on the grid. But all weekend he couldn’t get the car to work and he drove around aimlessly in the middle bracket. We expected more there, and so did Lewis and Toto.

Pirelli and the FOM have to check that rain tyre

Somehow it doesn’t quite work out with Pirelli’s full wet tyre. The Intermediate is relatively fast and handy in the rain. For heavier rain there is the full wet, but they never use it, because it is too slow. So now you’re in the situation where IF the fullwets are needed the race is flagged. Of course that doesn’t work at all.

Drivers Championship

Spicy! Sainz jumps up and is now fifth! Pierre Gasly also rises two places. The battle between Hamilton and Alonso could still be a fun one, as it seemed that Aston Martin has regained some speed. Verstappen can gradually start thinking about stopping early this season and taking a nice holiday. Or break even more records. Ocon and Gasly are really evenly matched.

The position after the GP Netherlands 2023 in the drivers’ championship is as follows:

Pos driver Points 1 Max Verstappen

Red Bull Racing

339 2 Sergio Perez

Red Bull Racing

201 3 Fernando Alonso

Aston Martin

168 4 Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes

156 5 Carlos Sainz Jr.

Ferrari

102 6 Charles Leclerc

Ferrari

99 7 George Russell

Mercedes

99 8 Lando Norris

McLaren

75 9 Lance Stroll

Aston Martin

47 10 Pierre Gasley

Alpine

37 11 Esteban Ocon

Alpine

36 12 Oscar Pistri

McLaren

36 13 Alexander Albon

Williams

15 14 Nico Hulkenberg

Hare

9 15 Valttery Bottas

Alfa Romeo Racing

5 16 Zhou Guanyu

Alfa Romeo Racing

4 17 Yuki Tsunoda

AlphaTauri

3 18 Kevin Magnussen

Hare

2 19 Logan Sergeant

Williams

0 20 Nick de Vries

AlphaTauri

0

Constructors’ Championship

Thanks to Albon’s excellent performance, Williams can climb a step in the constructors’ championship. This is at the expense of Haas F1. McLaren’s rise has been dampened a bit. But between Mercedes, Scuderia Ferrari and Aston Martin Racing it remains very exciting.

the points achieved for the constructors at the GP Zandvoort 2023

Pos Team Points 1 Red Bull Racing

37 2 Aston Martin

19 3 Alpine

16 4 Ferrari

10 5 Mercedes

8 6 McLaren

8 7 Williams

4 8 Hare

0 9 AlphaTauri

0 10 Alfa Romeo Racing

0

The position after the GP Netherlands 2023 in the constructors’ championship is as follows:

Position Team Points 1 Red Bull Honda RBPT 540 2 Mercedes 255 3 Aston Martin Mercedes 215 4 Ferrari 201 5 McLaren 111 6 Alpine 73 7 Williams 15 8 Haas F1 Team 11 9 Alfa Romeo 9 10 AlphaTauri 3

Qualifying game

Alexander Albon is still the best, because he has always beaten his teammate in the qualifications so far. Alonso, Hülkenberg, Verstappen and Norris also score significantly better in qualifying than their teammate. Special: Sainz was faster than Leclerc and Russell faster than Hamilton, although there was also a bit of luck involved.

The position after the GP Netherlands 2023 in the qualifying game is as follows:

driver driver Verstappen 11 Perez 2 Alonso 10 Stroll 3 Russell 6 Hamilton 7 Leclerc 8 Sainz Jr. 5 Norris 11 Piastri 2 Ocon 7 Gasly 6 Hulkenberg 10 Magnussen 3 Guanyu 5 Bottas 8 Tsunoda 8 DeVries 2 Tsunoda 1 Richard 1 Tsunoda 1 Lawson 0 Albon 13 Sergeant 0

Fastest race lap

Fernando Alonso scores the last point by writing the fastest lap to his name. Now, in the conditions of the last race, this was also a matter of luck rather than strategy. Remarkably, it is the first time that Alonso has set the fastest lap this season.

The standings after the GP Netherlands 2023 in terms of fastest race laps are as follows:

driver Team Number of fastest race laps Verstappen Red Bull 5 Perez Red Bull 2 Hamilton Mercedes 2 Russell Mercedes 1 zhou Alfa Romeo 1 Alonso Aston Martin 1

Driver of the Day

Fernando Alonso! That could not be otherwise. He drove the cojones out of his overalls last weekend, although it should be noted that Pierre Gasly came close (also rightly so). Surprisingly, it is only the second Driver of the Daytrophy for the Spaniard.

The standings after the GP Netherlands 2023 in terms of Driver of the Day nominations are as follows:

driver Team Number of nominations Sergio Perez Red Bull 3 Max Verstappen Red Bull 3 Lando Norris McLaren 2 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 2 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1 Alex Albon Williams 1

Did the Autoblog editors predict the race correctly?

Unlike the world championship for Formula 1 drivers, this battle is exciting. Michael went for a very daring result and it turned out to be a bit too daring. For the first time in a long time, the editor-in-chief does not score any points. Wouter had guessed the winner correctly and had a little too much confidence in Hamilton. Jaap had Verstappen right and Alonso also on the podium, so the most points.

The position after the GP Netherlands 2023 in the editorial ranking is as follows:

Editor Points Jaap (VER, HAM, ALO) 79 Wouter (VER, HAM, SAI) 72 Michael (HAM, PER, LEC) 60

These Grands Prix have already been held:

March 5 | Bahrain GP

March 19 | Saudi Arabia GP

April 2 | Australian GP

April 30 | GP of Azerbaijan

May 7 | Miami GP

May 28 | Monaco GP

June 4 | Spain GP

June 18 | Canada GP

July 2 | GP of Austria

July 9 | England GP

July 23 | Hungarian GP

July 30 | GP of Belgium

August 27 | GP of the Netherlands

These Grands Prix are still on the calendar:

Sept 03 | GP of Italy

Sept 17 | Singapore GP

September 24 | GP of Japan

October 8 | Qatar GP

October 22 | United States GP

October 29 | GP of Mexico

November 5 | Brazil GP

November 19 | Las Vegas GP

Nov. 26 | Abu Dhabi GP

The first meters of the GP of Italy 2023 will be ridden on September 1 at 13:30.

