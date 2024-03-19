Ice hockey | HIFK clung to the championship – knocked out Kiekko-Espoo in the women's third final

HIFK took the reins in the final series. The championship is interrupted on Thursday in Pirkkola.

HIFK stole the home advantage in the final match series of the women's ice hockey league, when it beat Kiekko-Espoo in Tapiola 4–2.

Like Sunday's match, HIFK's goalkeeper Miia Vainio reached the top game, thanks to which HIFK leads the match series 2–1 with the championship on hold on Thursday.

– We defended greedily again for the advantage of our own goal, HIFK's Vainio praised.

As in the previous final, HIFK quickly scored a goal. Winger Julia Liikala ended the three-on-three attack already in the second minute thanks to his solo shot into the top corner.

Goalkeeper of Kiekko-Espo Tiia Pajarinen had to be strong in the future as well, because the tandem Pauliina Salonen-Clara Rozierer the plot in the 14th minute was to double the escape distance.

At the top of the second set, the away team finished the night with their second, when Salonen's turn shot found its way into the back top corner. Pajarinen was powerless in the situation, as the visibility of the puck was blocked by three of his own and one of the opponent's players.

The home team's cardinal sin was missing the silver in loose puck scoring situations.

Even superior power did not open up K-Espoo's finish lines at the beginning, and HIFK's Rozier even had to grow his neck in the middle period with his underpowered drive through.

of HIFK 19-year-old goalkeeper Vainio became a hero. He was surprised on Tuesday only in the 58th minute, when K-Espoo reduced the score to 1-3 without a goalkeeper.

In the playoffs, Vainio has blocked a total of two deadlocks in five matches. His save percentage in the playoffs before Tuesday was up to 95.00.

In the regular season, he reached a save percentage of 91.00 in his 11 matches, and five clean sheets were accumulated.

– A lot of work has been done, especially on the mental side. When the situation arose, you had to be ready, explained HIFK's Vainio.

Like the previous match, HIFK was missing a Czech star striker Michaela Pejzlova, who may recover to be fit for the next match. The fourth final will be played at HIFK's home arena in Pirkkola, Helsinki, as the alternative ice rink in Helsinki's Nordenskiöldinkatu, which was under consideration, is at the same time being used for matches by the Jokerien Mestis team.

– The home hall is always the home hall. We have our own routines there (in Pirkkola). I feel that it is always a small home advantage for us, Vainio says.