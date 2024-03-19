Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/19/2024 – 16:10

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, said he was waiting for a time this Tuesday, 19th, for a meeting with the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL). He recently participated in a lunch with the President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), the Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha, and leaders to discuss the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) that expands tax exemption for religious temples.

Earlier, Lira said that she would meet with Haddad this Tuesday to agree on the calendar for sending projects related to the regulation of tax reform to Congress. “I called Haddad and we scheduled a conversation for today to agree on a shipping schedule. The fight cannot have been in vain,” she stated during the seminar 'Decarbonization: Towards Low Carbon Mobility in Brazil', held by Esfera Brasil and MBCBrasil in Brasília. “Today I will know, if Haddad confirms the time, the schedule for regulating the tax reform.”

According to Lira, there is an organization to urgently vote on bills today, tomorrow and Thursday. “If we delay, we could enter a cycle of difficulties and we will be left with a vacuum,” she said. Haddad sending a schedule will be essential, according to the president of the Chamber, so that the “class can plan”. “I think that if we delay in regulating (the tax reform), it could enter a cycle of difficulties”, he considered.

The expectation is that the accelerated depreciation bills will be considered in plenary today, which creates the Energy Transition Acceleration Program (Paten) and which standardizes the application of interest rates within the scope of Judiciary decisions. Lira also has dinner at night at the Parliamentary Entrepreneurship Front (FPE).