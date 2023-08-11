Ice hockey | Another loss for the Jokers, more than 1,600 spectators in Tikkurila

The jokers’ practice matches have not gone well in terms of results.

Ice hockey Mestis team Jokerit played a training match against KeuPa HT on Friday in Tikkurila.

The supporters of the Jokers had comfortably found their way to the stands, and the number of spectators was 1,671. The match ended after a good two minutes of extra time in favor of the people of Keuru 4-3.

Last week, the Jokerit lost all their matches in Rauma Lace Tournament. Jokerit returned to the ice hockey rinks in the tournament, which traditionally opens the domestic ice hockey season.

Jokerit lost in the first group to Ässi 1–4 and to Luko 0–2. When TPS was better in the ranking match with 2–0 goals, Jokerit remained the jumbo of the tournament. Two 15-minute sets were played in the matches of the tournament.

Jokerit opens its Mestis season with an away game against Kiekko-Espoo on September 21.