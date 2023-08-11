Prosecutor | The prosecutor reconsidered the criminal investigation of Wille Rydman’s book: The preliminary investigation will not be started

The prosecutor says that he has re-evaluated the matter and has come to the conclusion that the already made decision on limiting the preliminary investigation will not be changed.

Special Prosecutor Katri Vera does not intend to change his previous decision to leave the preliminary investigation without delivering the Minister of Economy by Wille Rydman (ps) regarding the book.

At the end of July, Veran made a decision to limit the preliminary investigation in the case where the police pre-examined whether Rydman was guilty of the crime of secrecy in his book. The prosecutor therefore decided at that time not to start a preliminary investigation in the case.

Veran says that he has since re-evaluated the case on the basis that possible ambiguities regarding the reasons for the decision were brought up in the media.

“I re-evaluated the matter and came to the conclusion that the decision I made earlier remains as it is. There will be no change in the matter.”

According to the prosecutor, a preliminary investigation is still not being initiated in the case.

Evening newspaper wrote earlier this week that the prosecutor is reconsidering whether the suspected crime of secrecy by Minister of Economy Rydman should be investigated. Suomen Kuvalehti on the other hand, said the previous week that the prosecutor would obtain additional explanations in the case.

Veran became aware of possible shortcomings or ambiguities in the reasoning behind the previously made decision as a result of the journalists’ contacts. He now says that he received “additional clarifications” from the head of the investigation in the case and that he made the checks himself.

According to Veran, based on this, no facts were revealed that would require a new assessment of the matter.

Veran does not comment on which additional refinements he checked and what they revealed.

In case it’s about the fact that the central criminal police asked the Helsinki police to investigate whether Rydman was guilty of the crime of secrecy The secret that wasn’t there in his book. The investigation request was about whether confidential information has been published in the book.

In the book, Rydman published, among other things, the name of the person concerned in the criminal case, which had previously been ordered to be kept secret in the ongoing preliminary investigation.

The police suggested to the prosecutor that a preliminary investigation would not be carried out for the suspected crime of secrecy, and that it could rather be a milder breach of secrecy. The prosecutor based his decision on the information he received from the police and accepted the grounds of the head of investigation for not conducting a preliminary investigation. According to the prosecutor’s view, “an important public or private interest does not require the filing of charges.”

The police gave the prosecutor a justification for digging up the case, among other things, that although Rydman is a public figure active in politics, according to the police, the case was not related to his activities as a member of parliament or a minister.

The head of the investigation also justified the matter with the fact that, according to him, “the news that spread to the media can be estimated to have caused obviously harmful effects on Rydman”.

In the arguments of the head of the investigation, it was also mentioned that the person concerned would have told the matter publicly under his own name even before the preliminary investigation started by the police. According to Iltalehti, there was a possible misunderstanding or ambiguity in the reasoning regarding what the woman had or had not told the public herself.

The Central Criminal Police previously suspected Rydman of committing a sexual crime in 2015, but the prosecutors decided not to press charges against Rydman.

HS published in June of last year, an article in which several women told about MP Wille Rydman’s harassing behavior. Rydman made the case an investigation request for gross defamation and dissemination of information that violates private life.

In July, it was reported that the Helsinki police is about to complete the preliminary investigation into the HS article about Rydman, perhaps by the end of the summer.

At the same time, the police confirmed for the first time that they are also investigating another criminal suspicion or criminal suspicions that are connected to the investigation regarding the HS article.

Correction 11.8. 9:24 p.m.: Wille Rydman’s request for an investigation into HS’s story was not about the dissemination of information that violates private life, as was said earlier in the article, but about the dissemination of information that violates private life.