Hintz extended his scoring streak, but Dallas bowed out as a guest of Tampa Bay.

Florida Panthers Alexander Barkov managed to score and grab two assists as his team defeated the Washington Capitals in NHL hockey on their home ice.

Barkov scored Florida’s 1–0 goal in the opening set. Washington had trouble getting the puck out of their own zone, and a bad clearance ended up with a Finnish forward who shot past the Washington keeper by Darcy Kuemper.

Florida eventually won 5–2. Barkov was tagged as the pitcher for the Panthers’ final two goals in the third period, both of which he scored Carter Verhaeghe.

Barkov has collected 4+10 performances in 16 matches this season.

Dallas The Stars’ Finnish players stepped up when Dallas lost in overtime in the second season as a guest of the Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning. Miro Heiskanen picked up two service points and Roope Hintz one.

Dallas rallied from a loss three times in the match, and overtime was tied at 4-4. Alex Killorn finally scored Tampa’s 5–4 winning goal in overtime.

Hintz has already collected power in nine matches in a row. In the early season, he has achieved a nice performance of 6+14 and is second in the points market among Finnish players.

Juuse Saros was in a great mood and prevented the Nashville Predators from winning over the Minnesota Wild. Saros made 32 saves and was conceded only once as Nashville won 2–1 at home. The Finnish goalkeeper was chosen as the number one star of the match.

Joonas Korpisalo Columbus Blue Jackets got to celebrate a 5-4 overtime win in their home arena Rasmus Ristolainen of the Philadelphia Flyers. Korpisalo was replaced in goal in the second period, when Columbus started with the goal Elvis Merzlikins was injured.

Korpisalo blocked 18 shots and conceded two goals. He scored the deciding goal in overtime Vladislav Gavrikov.

The win was only the fifth of the season for Columbus, and the team is at the bottom of the Eastern Conference. Columbus’s Finnish star forward Patrick Laine is on sick leave for 3-4 weeks due to an ankle injury.

New The Jersey Devils already won their tenth consecutive victory when they beat the Montreal Canadiens 5–1. Jack Hughes was the figure of the visiting team by hitting the power 2+1.

The Devils, who are on a winning streak, lead the Eastern Division Metropolitan Division. The longest winning streak in New Jersey club history is 13 wins.

In the other matches of the round, Toronto has beaten Pittsburgh 5–2 and Vancouver Buffalo 5–4.