The best restaurant in Latin America is called Central and it is in the capital of Peru, Lima. The second is another of the region’s classics, Don Julio, in the Palermo neighborhood of Buenos Aires. The third place is again for Peru, the Maido; and the fourth has a Brazilian accent, A casa do porco, in Sao Paulo. The gala of the best Latin American restaurants, held this Tuesday night and sponsored by S. Pellegrino and Acqua Panna, has distinguished a total of four Peruvians among the 10 best. Mexico, the country that hosted the event in Mérida, places Pujol at the top of the list, which is completed by two establishments in Chile and Colombia. El Maito, from Panama City, climbs 36 places and is placed at the top of haute cuisine, with number six.

Brazilian cuisine has received strong recognition in these awards, both among the 50 best and among those ranging from 51 to 100. Among the smallest countries, Sublime, the best restaurant in Guatemala, stands out for the first time in this ready; or the Parador la Huella, from Uruguay; the Gustu, leader in Bolivia; and Nuema, from Ecuador. Special mention went to chefs Rafal Rincón, from Santiago de Chile, for his project to distribute food to the poor, and Manoella Buffara, who received the award for best cook. She is the manager of the Manu restaurant, in Curitiba (Brazil), which reached number 46 on the list.

Every year, since 2013, the rating of the best kitchens in Latin America is drawn up with the anonymous votes of experts in the field of gastronomy, chefs, critics, prestigious gourmets, gastronomic writers and restaurateurs spread throughout the continent, they explain in the organization page. A group of 300 people with a balance of both sexes, they say, can just as well vote for a lost restaurant in the Amazon or a renowned one in Mexico City. Each one nominates their 10 favorites. The voting and the results are carried out by the consulting firm Deloitte.

In these times, the kitchen has challenges that place it at the level of what citizens demand in all areas: sustainability, labor rights, ethical food supply, fight against unnecessary waste. This conscious approach to the risks that the world is going through is a substantial part of the praise of great restaurants today, what the gala has called conscious cooking. It asks how locals can contribute to a better society and examines culinary traditions for inspiration.

The festival has brought together chefs from all over the world who have participated in events organized in Mérida, some of them, they say, “for the benefit of social causes.” Yucatecans and visitors have also been able these days to enjoy the kitchen open to the public and get to know the local producers’ market, as well as ancestral gastronomic techniques. On the Yucatecan peninsula, the Cancun restaurant Le Chique was ranked 17th, with a special mention for its chef, Jonatán Gómez Luna.

The 50 best restaurants in Latin America 1. Central, Peru 2. Don Julio, Argentina 3. Maido, Peru 4. A casa do porco, Brazil 5. El Chato, Colombia 6. Maito, Panama 7. Pujol, Mexico 8. Kjolle, Peru 9. Mayta, Peru 10. Borago, Chile 11. Merit, Peru 12. Oteque, Brazil 13. Leo, Columbia 14. Evvai, Brazil 15. Misiguene, Argentina 16. Wildlife, Mexico 17. Le Chique, Mexico 18. Villa Torel, Mexico 19. Celele, Colombia 20. Lasai, Brazil 21. Peanuts, Brazil 22. The favorite of Palermo, Argentina 23. Sud 777, Mexico 24. Nuema, Ecuador 25. Parador La Huella, Uruguay 26.Chila, Argentina 27. Metzi, Brazil 28. Maximo Bistrot, Mexico 39. Ark, Mexico 30. Astrid and Gaston, Peru 31. Sublime, Guatemala 32. Rafael, Peru 33. DOM, Brazil 34. Pangea, Mexico 35. Charco, Brazil 36. Aramburu, Argentina 37. Rosetta, Mexico 38. Osso, Peru 39. Nelita, Brazil 40. Elena, Argentina 41. Mayor, Mexico 42. The Dozen, Mexico 43. Quintonil, Mexico 44. Thousand, Peru 45. Gustu, Bolivia 46. ​​Munu, Brazil 47. Diaca, Guatemala 48. Great Dabbang, Argentina 49. Free table, Colombia 50. Julia, Argentina

