'Ice cream', the collaboration of Los Mismos de la M and Oscar Ortiz, an explosion of freshness and talent

The Same of the Ma young musical group originally from Culiacán, Sinaloa, is back with a fabulous collaboration with Óscar Ortiz; This is the song titled “Ice cream”which is accompanied by its respective music video that is now available on the Afinarte Music channel on YouTube.

This new collaboration promises to be a explosion of freshness and talent, fusing the distinctive style of Los Mismos de La M with the energy and charisma of Óscar Ortiz. With five talented members, whose ages range between 18 and 24 years old, the Sinaloan group continues to surprise its growing fan base with each new release.

Since its debut in September 2023, Los Mismos de La M have been conquering the music scene with their energetic proposal and innovative lyrics., achieving impressive growth in social networks. This time, they have the privilege of joining Oscar Ortiz, another young talent with a successful track record in the music industry.

Óscar Ortiz's previous release, “First love”, a duet with Edgardo Nunez, currently accumulates more than 44 million views on YouTube and maintains the No. 11 position on Billboard magazine's Hot Latin Songs chart, consolidating itself as a figure promising in Latin music.

With “Ice cream”, The same ones from La M and Óscar Ortiz They promise to refresh your ears with an irresistible mix of rhythm and melody. Furthermore, this release is just the beginning of what Los Mismos de La M have in store for their fans. The group continues working on new music, committed to continuing to delight their audience.

