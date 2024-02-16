The young folklore performer Daniela Prado and Fredy Ortíz, vocalist of the group Uchpa, joined their voices in a joyful and mischievous Ayacucho carnival, which this year has just represented the renowned and massive Comparsa Juventud StarMusic in the Ayacucho Bicentennial Carnival, one of the most anticipated festivities for local and foreign tourists. From title 'Give me your heart', is a contemporary proposal in which two styles come together to follow the carnival tradition, but with the characteristics of a new generation, which embraces its customs with passion and joy.

This song is a tribute to the dancers who, year after year, join the comparsas and are the essence of this Ayacucho carnival tradition, with their dances and songs. With the voice of Daniela Prado, a contemporary and youthful air is given to this carnival, while Fredy Ortiz provides identity with his Quechua singing.

With the composition by Daniela Prado and Marcelo García, the arrangements by Mario Loayza, production, mixing and mastering by Elias Huerta and HL Studio, the song It is now available on the YouTube channel of the StarMusic troupe and on all digital platforms.

'Give me your heart'

'Give me your heart' is a carnival promoted by the Starmusic Youth Comparsa, led by its founder, cultural manager Nelson Huamaní. The StarMusic Youth Comparsa has been in existence for 10 years and has stood out for its mischievous and youthful style, managing to attract many young people, who have joined its ranks to celebrate the Ayacucho Carnival, in a fresh and renewed way.

Thanks to this initiative, young people are encouraged to revalue customs and participate in the preservation of tradition, since the troupe has managed to combine elements of Ayacucho culture with a modern style, without losing the essence and color of its traditions. Currently, the troupe is made up of more than 300 young people.

Daniela Prado is a composer and performer of folk pop music, with Peruvian and Latin American roots. She has three songs recorded under the direction and production of guitarist, arranger and composer Yank Hasel, and with him twice Latin Grammy nominee and sound engineer Oscar Santisteban. It has been performed in various venues, such as the Grand National Theatre. He participated in 'La Voz Perú' and belonged to the team of Guillermo Davila.

