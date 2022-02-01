A center forward knows that time is everything. A center forward knows that often his luck depends on the ability to be found an instant earlier where the others will arrive an instant later. The prosperity of a number 9 is also measured by the guessed moments. Pass a ball and you are there. Sometimes it’s just a coincidence. An accident. But save your Sunday and your team’s game as well. Guessing a moment on a special evening can give you eternity. How then can Icardi Mauro da Rosario ignore that being in Paris in the spring of 2020 was not the perfect cross between a where and a when?