Every year the GF Vip, the popular reality show conducted with great skill by Alfonso Signorini broadcast on Canale 5 on Mondays and Fridays in prime time, has made us witness the birth of great loves. In this edition there have been some worthy relationships from Note.

Source Studio GF Vip

We remember those born between Alex Belli And Soleilthen miserably shipwreckedthe tormented history between Manuel Bortuzzo And Lulù Selassiè. Another love, albeit shorter in time, is so much liked by the public. We are talking about the feeling born between Biagio D’Anelli And Miriana Trevisan. The now ex gieffino, despite having only been around for 30 days, fell strongly in love with the soubrette.

Production gave man a way to be able re-enter in the house for a specified time. In fact, Biagio was in forty for seven days just to be able hug again his beloved. And here Alfonso Signorini has put a hand in it.

Miriana once learned of the possibility of being able to meet Biagio again was well happy but he expected to be able to encounter only from behind one screen of plastic. Alfonso Signorini was careful not to tell the woman about the whole process made by the talent scout to meet her.

Arrived at the fateful moment Miriana was waiting for Biagio in front of the plexiglass while he was arrived behind her and has it embraced. The two hugged and kissed passionately. The man then gave the soubrette a rose and gave him one confession.

Biagio told her that he had entered the house doing having some not benevolent ideas about her. Then she went on to say how Cupid shot her arrow and how he was “screwed”. Finally she has declared his love saying that he is not for free love and that being a traditionalist wants alone she.

Source Studio GF Vip

After this statement Alfonso made a nice announcement to the couple. The production has in fact decided that Biagio D’Anelli could have been to remain for the night in order to make the quarantine faced by man be a little more fruitful. As soon as she found out about this Miriana went crazy about joy.