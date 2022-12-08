SÃO PAULO (Reuters) – The Ibovespa was operating at a slight drop in the first trades this Thursday, despite the advance of future shares in the United States, after the approval of the PEC of the Transition in the Senate and messages from the Central Bank to the government elected the day before , in a decision that left the country’s interest rate unchanged.

The BC said that there is high uncertainty about the future of Brazil’s fiscal framework and stressed that it will closely monitor the public accounts framework.

At 10:12 am (Brasília time), the Ibovespa fell 0.24%, to 108,811.23 points. Vale and companies linked to metallic commodities, such as steelmakers, advanced, which helped to limit losses in this early trading session.

(By Andre Romani)