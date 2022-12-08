There is nothing left and less for the transfer market to reopen its doors and the clubs are working intensely so that the squads are improved with a view to meeting, or exceeding, the objectives established at the beginning of the course.
Here are all the news and the latest rumors on the transfer market today:
As reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter Milan is interested in acquiring the services of the Valencia player, Musah, and they will offer a loan with a mandatory purchase option to convince the player.
Bild reports that Liverpool have overtaken Real Madrid in the race for Jude Bellingham and they would be willing to offer 150 million euros for the Borussia Dortmund player.
La Gazzetta dello Sport talks about a great investment by Real Madrid to get the services of this player who has liked the offices of the white club after his performances in the World Cup. The aforementioned source indicates that Madrid is preparing an offer of 90 million euros.
The Record newspaper reports that Sporting Lisbon will meet with Pedro Porro at the beginning of 2023 to discuss the player’s situation. He has a contract until 2025 and they would welcome selling him for a figure of around 45 million euros. Clubs like Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Tottenham or Juventus were interested in the player’s situation.
The newspaper Marca advances that Aston Villa has entered the bid for Joao Félix. The aforementioned medium assures that Jorge Mendes, the player’s representative, is one of the supporters for his destiny to be the Premier League and would have already held talks with the English club.
As reported by Mundo Deportivo, Espanyol has been interested in the situation of Jesús Vallejo, who is not having opportunities at Real Madrid under Ancelotti’s orders.
