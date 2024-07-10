The Internet will come to a standstill and Twitch will put its servers to the test when the long-awaited event takes place. “The Evening 4” that organizes Ibai Llanos where amateur boxing matches are held between various entertainment personalities.

But Ibai’s Evening 4 will be available to watch on Twitch on July 13 and not only will it offer dream boxing matches between streamers, there will also be musical performances and surely several surprises that fans will appreciate.

It is worth noting that this event, which has given us memorable encounters, often breaks audience records through the purple platform. Millions of people form a remarkable audience, which is fully justified because they see a spectacle like few others.

This fourth installment promises to be a night that fans will remember for a long time because it will be the biggest one organized and will have a star-studded lineup.

Source: Ibai Llanos

La Velada 4: confirmed streamers and talents

Evening 4 promises to be packed with all kinds of talent. In the ring alone we’ll have the presence of Carrera, Agustin51, Guanyar, La Cobra, Viruzz, Shelao, Plex, El Mariana and many more.

On the musical side we will have the presence of many stars, among them Will Smith, Julieta Venegas, Bizarrap, David Bisbal, Young Miko, Nicki Jam, Anuel and Paulo Londra.

One of the reasons for holding this event is to celebrate Twitch, especially since it celebrates a huge community that has been building for years.

“In this fourth edition, we have made La Velada even bigger and we believe it will be even more spectacular. There are more boxers than ever, and the level of all of them increases year after year.“, said Ibai Llanos.

“There are more guests than ever with a variety of styles, ensuring an eight-hour show. And there will also be more noise and more people than ever in one of the largest stadiums in the world. I think this evening is going to be absolutely crazy, and I can’t wait for it to start.“.

