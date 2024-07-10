Severance It is one of the main reasons why you should pay a subscription to Apple TV+. This series has become a phenomenon. The first season won multiple awards, and was recognized at the Emmys. Now, all those who have been waiting for a new season are in luck, since today the first trailer of the second season of Severance.

Through its social networks, Apple shared the first teaser of the new chapters of Severance. Although the trailer is quite short, lasting less than a minute, it shows us once again the characters we love so much, as well as a new one and, to the surprise of many, confirms that the second season of the series will arrive on Apple TV+ on January 17, 2025.

Although the wait will be three years, the series produced and directed by Ben Stiller has proven to be one of Apple TV+’s strongest cards at the moment, and It’s good to see that the company has given creators enough space to give the public what they deserve.. Also confirmed are Adam Scott as Mark, Britt Lower as Helly, John Turturro as Irving, and Zach Cherry as Dylan. They are joined by Gwendoline Christie, Merritt Wever, and Alia Shawkat, who have taken on roles yet to be revealed.

For those who haven’t seen it Severancethe plot focuses on Mark Scout and other corporate employees who have chosen to surgically separate their personal lives from their work lives in order to follow the principles of a radical self-help manifesto. However, This brings with it important consequences and a great mystery.

Remember, the second season of Severance will arrive on Apple TV+ on January 17, 2025. In related news, here you can see the first trailer for Gladiator II. Likewise, this is the first trailer for the new SpongeBob movie.

Author’s Note:

Severance It’s a great series, with a mystery that keeps all viewers hooked. I can’t wait to see the second season. This is one of the reasons why Apple TV+ is worth paying for.

Via: Apple TV