San Francisco del Oro, Chih.- The mayor of San Francisco del Oro, Arturo Huerta Luévano, was arrested tonight by agents of the State Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office.

Prosecutor Abelardo Valenzuela Holguín confirmed the arrest through an arrest warrant issued by a criminal judge, but announced that he would not provide details until tomorrow. Huerta Luévano ended his administration at the head of the city council today. Since the beginning of this year, he was accused of asking for loans from private financial institutions for more than 5 million pesos without the authorization of the council.