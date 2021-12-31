Indigenous and tribal peoples in the Americas have “the right to self-determination”, said this Thursday (30) the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) in a report.

These peoples have “the fundamental right to self-determination, which includes the right to freely determine their political status and freely pursue their economic, social and cultural development”, emphasizes this organ of the Organization of American States (OAS).

From the historical and cultural point of view of these peoples, “self-determination is a pre-existing right to the creation of the current American States”, he adds.

Indigenous peoples, according to the UN, face high levels of poverty and serious socio-economic disadvantage and their right to participate in decision-making is “a key component in achieving reconciliation” with States.

The IACHR urges States to take steps to exercise this right “within their own procedures, institutions and worldviews”.

In addition, it urges governments to promote spaces for dialogue on issues such as “coordination between indigenous and tribal justice systems and the definition of measures to mitigate the impacts of climate change and for prevention and care related to the pandemic of covid- 19″.

The report “Right to Self-Determination of Indigenous and Tribal Peoples” was prepared based on legal research, virtual meetings with representatives of these communities, the contribution of experts and information obtained through a questionnaire.

In 2016, after 17 years of negotiations, the OAS General Assembly approved the American Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, through which member countries commit to recognize, promote and protect the fundamental rights of more than 70 million indigenous peoples of the country. American continent.

