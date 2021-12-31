Although this year the traditional New Year’s Eve party in Copacabana (Southern Rio de Janeiro) does not feature musical shows – the event will only have fireworks during the first 16 minutes of 2022 -, the Military Police mobilized an effective 21% greater than that the one mobilized from 2019 to 2020, the last with a normal event before the covid-19 pandemic: 2,482 PMs will act on Avenida Atlântica and on the inner streets of the neighborhood. The police will also have two technological innovations: for the first time the patrol teams will use portable cameras, recently acquired by the state government.

The same equipment will be used by the officers of Operation Lei Seca. The other technological innovation will be the registration of occurrences through an online system. The special policing scheme will start at 8 am on Friday 31st and will run until 8 pm on Saturday 1st.

Policing in Copacabana will be coordinated by operators positioned in two command cars, one parked on Princesa Isabel Avenue and the other in front of República do Peru Street. 30 observation towers (15 on the boardwalk and 15 on the sand) will be installed to assist dynamic policing teams. 64 vehicles will be located in the two main inner corridors of the neighborhood, Nossa Senhora de Copacabana Avenue and Barata Ribeiro Street. Another 72 vehicles will be based elsewhere or on dynamic policing. In support of the City Hall, police officers from the motorcycle patrol teams will be on duty at the 32 points of traffic blocking access to the neighborhood.

In addition to Copacabana, policing will be reinforced in nine other locations in the capital where there will be fireworks: Aterro do Flamengo (south zone), Piscinão de Ramos, Ilha do Governador, Penha Church, Madureira Park (north zone), Bangu, beach from Sepetiba, Recreio dos Bandeirantes and Barra da Tijuca (western zone). In most of these neighborhoods, public safety actions will have the additional concern of not allowing the public to approach areas intended for the placement of fires to avoid accidents. In Copacabana and Flamengo the fireworks will be on floating rafts, at sea, but in other places the explosives will be installed on the ground.

There will be two mounted policing teams operating in the South Zone – one on Avenida Princesa Isabel and the other on Aterro do Flamengo. Both teams are part of the Detached Platoon of the Mounted Police Regiment, inaugurated 15 days ago at the Jockey Club Brasileiro. Also in the South Zone, the reinforcement will include the participation of police officers from Bepe (Specialized Police Battalion in Stadiums), who will work in the observation towers.

Teams from special units will also be employed, such as the Shock Police Battalion, including Getem (Special Tactical Group on Motor Patrol), Getar (Special Tactical Group for Fast Actions) and the Battalion for Actions with Dogs (BAC). The Aeromóvel Group (GAM), using aircraft and drones, will monitor the coastline, expressways and state and federal highways. The Special Police Operations Battalion (BOPE) will be on standby for any needs.

Policing will also be reinforced in coastal cities with the greatest flow of tourists, especially in the Lakes Region. Across the state territory, 18,045,000 police officers and 2,280 vehicles will be mobilized.

